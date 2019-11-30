International Development News
Maharashtra Assembly session started without 'Vande Mataram', violates rule: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attended the special assembly session of the state and pointed out that it violated the rules of the House as it began without 'Vande Mataram'.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 30-11-2019 14:37 IST
  Created: 30-11-2019 14:37 IST
Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Image Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attended the special assembly session of the state and pointed out that it violated the rules of the House as it began without 'Vande Mataram'. Following weeks of a tussle over government formation in the state, a special two-day assembly session of Maharashtra begun on Saturday, however, Fadnavis said that it violated the rules as it had begun without 'Vande Mataram'.

"Assembly starts with 'Vande Matram' and ends with national anthem when it is called. This session started without 'Vande Mataram' that is the reason it's violating the rules", he said. He also said that they were informed late about the session.

"We were intimated last late night. Why was this done? Was it done because our MLA should not reach the assembly?" he asked. Responding to Fadnavis, Pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil said that it was with the permission of Governor and hence not against the rule.

"Governor has given the permission for this session last night, this session is as per rule and legal", he said. Earlier, as soon as the session has begun, BJP members raised slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' in the House. Pro tem speaker Dilip Walse urged the members for maintaining order in the house and allowed former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to speak.

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress's alliance 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' are expected to prove its majority in the state assembly through floor test today. Ahead of the floor test which is scheduled at 2 pm, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Nadda lays foundation stone for BJP offices in 16 TN districts

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts and called upon the workers to work towards uplifting peoples lives. The 16 districts which will get new office buildings are -- Thiruval...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong seniors take to streets to back students as activists decry police

Secondary-school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say is police brutality and unlawfu...

Maharashtra; Aghadi govt passes floor test amid walkout by Opposition

Following weeks of political twists and turns, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Saturday comfortably won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Aghadi government won the trust vote with 169 votes in its favour...

Abrogation of Art 370 will have adverse impact: Salman Khurshid

The purpose behind the introduction of Article 370 in the Constitution was to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, and an abrogation that hasnt been thought out through will only have adverse impact on the region, senio...
