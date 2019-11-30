International Development News
Development News Edition

11 PPS officers reshuffled in UP

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday transferred eleven Provincial Police Services (PPS) officials including 10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and one Deputy Commandant of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 15:08 IST
11 PPS officers reshuffled in UP
11 PPS officials were transferred in UP on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday transferred eleven Provincial Police Services (PPS) officials including 10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and one Deputy Commandant of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

According to the transfer order, Umesh Kumar Yadav, Sitaram, Shripal Yadav has been transferred from their respective postings to PAC units at Gonda, Sonbhadra and Prayagraj. Rest of the officials are either transferred to Headquarters at Lucknow or are attached with PAC or with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

PPS is the Group A state civil service in Uttar Pradesh and it is also the feeder service for Indian Police Service (IPS) in the state as PPS officials got promoted to IPS based on performance and tenure of their service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak waging proxy war as it can't win conventional one: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Pakistan was indulging in a proxy war as it had realized that it cannot win a conventional one. The path of the proxy war chosen by Pakistan would only lead to its defeat, he added.Singh was s...

Paes betters Davis Cup record, India qualify for WG Qualifiers with 4-0 rout of Pakistan

Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers. Pakistani teenag...

Noted Odisha theatre artiste Paramananda Sahu dies at 72

Prominent theatre artiste of Odisha, Paramananda Sahu died at his residence here on Saturday due to old age-related illness, family sources said. The theatre actor-director was 72 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He wa...

Chissy Teigen teases John Legend by wearing 'Sexiest Man Alive' onesie on Thanksgiving

Ever since American singer John Legend received the title of Sexiest Man Alive, his wife and model Chrissy Teigen has been trolling him on it. She couldnt pass the perfect opportunity to do so after the family enjoyed their Thanksgiving fea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019