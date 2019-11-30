11 PPS officers reshuffled in UP

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday transferred eleven Provincial Police Services (PPS) officials including 10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and one Deputy Commandant of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

According to the transfer order, Umesh Kumar Yadav, Sitaram, Shripal Yadav has been transferred from their respective postings to PAC units at Gonda, Sonbhadra and Prayagraj. Rest of the officials are either transferred to Headquarters at Lucknow or are attached with PAC or with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

PPS is the Group A state civil service in Uttar Pradesh and it is also the feeder service for Indian Police Service (IPS) in the state as PPS officials got promoted to IPS based on performance and tenure of their service. (ANI)

