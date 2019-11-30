Gorakhpur jail gets radio station

The district jail authorities here on Saturday launched a radio station, 25th such initiative in the state. Jail Superintendent Ram Dhani said the radio station would be run entirely by jail inmates.

"The radio station will provide the prisoners an opportunity to showcase their talent. It is an attempt to create a cheerful and peaceful atmosphere so that the prison could be turned into a reform house in real sense," Ram Dhani said. State coordinator for radio stations in district jails, Pradeep Raghunandan, said, "The first radio station was started in the Mainpuri jail and the concept worked. The government has approved it for all district jails in the state. This is the 25th such radio station in the state."

"Saturday's programme was anchored by me. From tomorrow, it will be managed by jail inmates. A group of 10 inmates has been trained for it. We don't have any woman inmate in the group at present. But, we are talking to 2-3 women inmates," he added. Elaborating on radio programmes, Raghunandan said, "A programme will be of one hour from 3 pm to 4 pm. There will be three programmes. The first programme will consist of national and international news, along with jail news."

He said in the second programme, 10 songs would be played on the request of inmates. The third programme will be a talent hunt in which jail inmates would show their skills like writing and singing, he said.

In future, the programmes would include legal, medical, educational and psychological counselling, he said.

