Man held for impregnating minor girl, booked under POCSO

A 21-year-old worker of a garment company at nearby Sulur was arrested here on Saturday on charges of impregnating a minor girl, who is his colleague. Police said the 17-year-old complained of stomach pain to her parents on Friday. A medical examination revealed that she was six months pregnant.

The parents then filed a complaint, following which the man was arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had promised to marry the girl, taken her to his room and sexually assaulted her, police said He was booked under the POCSO Act, they said..

