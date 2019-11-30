New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL3 JK-SITUATION-INTERNET Internet services across all platforms continued to remain suspended Srinagar: Internet services across all platforms continued to remain suspended in Kashmir since August 5 even as there was considerable improvement in the situation, officials said on Saturday.

DEL30 JK-LD AVALANCHE Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen Jammu: Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh , a defence spokesperson said. DEL14 UP-MAHANT-LD APPEAL Post-Ayodhya verdict, Hindu outfits not to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' Lucknow: Days before the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, Hindu outfits here on Saturday said they would not observe the day as "Shaurya Diwas" this time in view of the Supreme Court verdicts in the Ayodhya case and urged people to maintain communal harmony.

DEL28 UKD-NAIDU Naidu asks varsities to produce "future ready" professionals Dehradun: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the entire world is looking towards India with great interest today and urged universities to reorient their academic strategies to produce "future ready" professionals. DES22 PB-GST-MANPREET May approach SC if Centre fails to release GST compensation: Punjab FM Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal here on Saturday said they may approach the Supreme Court if the Centre fails to release the GST compensation to the state.

NRG16 PB-YOUTHS Punjabi youth stuck in Russia died for want of medical aid, alleges friend Phagwara: One of the 26 youths stuck in Russia after being cheated by a travel agent died for want of timely medical aid, a friend of the diseased claimed here on Saturday. LGD1 UP-CHINMAYANAND-COURT Chinmayanand produced in UP court; next hearing on Dec 16 Shahjahanpur: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually exploiting a student of a law college run by his trust, told a UP court on Saturday the case diary provided to him was incomplete, prompting the court to order that a complete diary be made available to him.

DES29 UP-PRESIDENT-TECHNOLOGY Technology played key role in transforming India: President Kovind Kanpur: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said technology has played a key role in transforming India from being a poor nation at the time of independence to one of the fastest and biggest economies in the world. DES27 HR-CONG-GST Situation akin to economic emergency prevailing in country: Cong Chandigarh: Accusing the BJP-led Union government of fiscal mismanagement, the Congress on Saturday claimed that a situation akin to an "economic emergency" was prevailing in the country with the Centre having "no money" to pay to states in GST compensation.

DES37 HR-CONG-LD MINING Haryana Cong alleges Rs 5,000 cr 'mining scam' under Khattar-led govt; demands probe Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a "mining scam" of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during the previous BJP-led government in the state and demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge. NRG17 RJ-LD-GEHLOT-GDP Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)