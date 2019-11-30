International Development News
Development News Edition

SEWA NGO displays products made by Kashmiri women at 'Oz Haat Mela'

Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) on Saturday showcased the products made by Kashmiri women at `Oz Haat Mela' at Australian High Commission in New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 22:12 IST
Visuals from Oz Haat Mela in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) on Saturday showcased the products made by Kashmiri women at `Oz Haat Mela' at Australian High Commission in New Delhi. The NGO, which runs two SEWA Centres in Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir, has trained many rural women. The products on display included handicraft, embroidered clothes and many other items made by Kashmiri women artists.

Disha Goswami, the Project coordinator in Kashmir with SEWA, said: "We have a brand named 'Hansiba' under SEWA. We have been working in Kashmir for the last nine years and have centers in Kupwara and Ganderbal districts." "In Kupwara, we have been working for the last nine years and in Ganderbal, we have been working for the last three years. We are training our sisters in 'aari' embroidery, 'pashmina' work, garments and agriculture work also. In Kupwara district, we have 5800 members working with us and in Ganderbal, 1200 members have joined us in 'Pashmina' work."

This year's theme of Oz Haat Mela was 'women empowerment' and it aims to support NGOs working with marginalised or underprivileged communities at grassroots to improve the livelihood opportunities for women. Harinder Sidhu, Australian High Commissioner to India, said: "This year, we are focusing on women empowerment. There are many organisations we work with which support women and their participation in societal and economic empowerment. SEWA, a very famous organization founded by Ela Bhatt is here. We are also showcasing what we as a High Commission can do to give back to the Indian community."

A large number of visitors attended the fair and purchased products made by rural women. The profit raised through the day-long fair directly goes to the NGOs which participated in the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

