Coast Guard escorts Yemini vessel with 9 Indians to Kochi

A Yemini vessel with nine Indians in distress was rendered assistance by the Indian Coast Guard off the Lakshadweep islands and escorted to Kochi on Friday, the ICG said on Saturday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-11-2019 22:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Yemini vessel with nine Indians in distress was rendered assistance by the Indian Coast Guard off the Lakshadweep islands and escorted to Kochi on Friday, the ICG said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the ICS said that the fishing boat Al Thiraya 3 was successfully escorted to Kochi in a swift, coordinated sea and aerial rescue operation.

"In a swift #Sea #Air coordinated operation @IndiaCoastGuard identified a fishing boat #Altiraya3 off Lakshadweep islands with 09 Indians reported to have departed from # Yemen. #ICGSAryaman rendered assistance and escorted the boat to Kochi on 29 Nov 19," the ICS tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

