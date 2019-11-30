Train checked at Nagpur after bomb tip-off, allowed to proceed

The 12611 Chennai-Nizamuddin Express was halted at Nagpur station in Maharashtra on Saturday night for over an hour after someone alerted the police about a bomb on board, said an official. A thorough check was carried out by railway police, Railway Protection Force personnel and dog squads and the train, which was stopped at 8:45 pm, was allowed to resume its journey at 10 pm, the official added.

"Someone alerted Pune railway police about a bomb threat and the message was passed to Nagpur police, after which a check was conducted. The information turned out to be false," he said. A sniffer dog led the police to four men from Jhansi, travelling in a coach of the train, carrying 10 kilograms of urea, he said.

"The four work in a urea manufacturing company in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. They were let off after they gave us satisfactory replies," the railway police said...

