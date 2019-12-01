Following are the top stories at 17 hours:

NATION

DEL23 RCEP-INDIA-JAPAN Japan indicates efforts on to address India's concerns over RCEP

New Delhi: Japan on Sunday gave clear indications that efforts were on to make India join the ambitious Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), saying all member countries of the grouping were committed to address New Delhi's concerns.

DEL20 AVI-AAI-PRIVATISATION AAI recommends Centre to privatise 6 airports including Amritsar, Varanasi

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recommended the Centre to privatise airports at Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy, a senior government official said.

DEL17 PB-KARTARPUR-PAK-LD AMARINDER Pak minister's disclosure on Kartarpur Corridor has exposed their nefarious designs: Amarinder

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid's disclosure that Kartarpur Corridor was the "brainchild" of their Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India forever had exposed Islamabad's nefarious intent behind the initiative.

DEL15 ED-MUZAFFARPUR SHELTER-LAUNDERING Muzaffarpur case: ED says kingpin Brajesh Thakur transferred govt funds for personal benefits

New Delhi: Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the sexual assault case of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, transferred government funds meant for child welfare for his personal benefits and illegal activities, an ED probe has found. By Neelabh Srivastava

DEL7 MHA-FORENSIC Six central forensic labs to be upgraded to help probe heinous crimes

New Delhi: Six central forensic laboratories in the country will soon be upgraded for carrying out efficient and scientific investigation in serious and heinous crimes, officials said on Sunday.

DEL6 AYODHYA-NAQVI-INTERVIEW Naqvi slams AIMPLB, Jamiat for Ayodhya decision review bid, says matter closed for people

New Delhi: Hitting out at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said they are trying to create an "atmosphere of division and confrontation" after the matter was laid to rest by the Supreme Court. By Asim Kamal

METROS

CAL3 AS-CAG-UNIVERSITY Gauhati varsity offered 21 unapproved courses, gave false affidavits to UGC: CAG

Guwahati: Gauhati University has jeopardised the career prospects of nearly 74,000 students and collected Rs 39 crore as enrolment fees from them by offering 21 unapproved courses through its distance learning centre for seven years, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said in a report.

MDS7 TL-LD WOMAN

Woman rape and murder: Police to seek custody of accused Hyderabad: Amid growing public anger over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here, residents of the colony where she stayed, on Sunday turned away

political leaders who wanted to call on her family, while the police is set to seek custody of the accused for further probe.

BUSINESS

DEL14 BIZ-ONION-MMTC-IMPORT MMTC signs 2nd onion import order, to buy 11,000tn from Turkey

New Delhi: State-owned trading firm MMTC, which is importing onion on the behalf of the Centre, has placed an order of 11,000 tonnes of edible bulb from Turkey as part of its efforts to boost domestic supply and ease soaring prices, sources said.

DEL13 BIZ-RBI-INTEREST-RATE RBI may cut interest rates again to support growth

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5 to support growth that has continued to slip to more than six-year low on slump in manufacturing, bankers and experts said.

DEL16 BIZ-LD GST-REVENUE GST revenue grows 6 pc to cross Rs 1 lk cr in Nov

New Delhi: GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark after a gap of three months in November, growing by 6 per cent to Rs 1.03 lakh crore aided by festival demand.

BIZ-LADAKH-VEHICLE

'LA' registration mark for vehicles in Ladakh New Delhi: A new registration tag 'LA' has been assigned for vehicles to be registered in Ladakh, the government has said.

SPORTS

SPD8 SPO-CRI-3RDLD BCCI

BCCI decides to seek SC approval to relax tenure reform, Jay Shah to represent Board at ICC CEC Mumbai: The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to seek the Supreme Court's approval to water down administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers and named secretary Jay Shah as its representative for the ICC chief executives' committee meeting.

SPF15 SPO-SAG-VOLLEY-IND

Defending champions India to face Pakistan in men's volleyball final in South Asian Games Kathmandu: Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the summit clash of the men's volleyball competition in the South Asian Games after their respective wins in the semifinals here on Sunday.

