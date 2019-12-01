International Development News
Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures on Sunday hovered below normal limits across Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, a Meteorological Department report said here.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. The holy city also experienced a cold night recording a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a high of 22.5 degrees C, two notches down the normal while Patiala's maximum settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 21.6 degrees Celsius, down five notches against the normal. Hisar too experienced a cold night at a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a maximum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches down the normal .

The MeT department has forecast shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the two states over the next two days.

