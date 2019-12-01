Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures on Sunday hovered below normal limits across Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, a Meteorological Department report said here.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. The holy city also experienced a cold night recording a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a high of 22.5 degrees C, two notches down the normal while Patiala's maximum settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 21.6 degrees Celsius, down five notches against the normal. Hisar too experienced a cold night at a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a maximum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches down the normal .

The MeT department has forecast shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the two states over the next two days.

