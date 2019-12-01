International Development News
Bank notice against sons of MP Speaker for loan 'default'

  Jabalpur
  Updated: 01-12-2019 20:23 IST
A notice to recover loan dues totalling Rs 42.22 lakh from two sons of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati was published by a bank on Sunday. Speaker Prajapati is a guarantor in two separate loan accounts for his sons--Neer and Preetiraj.

The bank accounts were classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) by the Allahabad Bank branch in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. As per the recovery notice published in a newspaper on Sunday, Neer has a loan outstanding of Rs 21.54 lakh and Preetiraj owes Rs 20.68 lakh to the bank.

The bank had issued notices to the brother duo on August 13 and October 10 this year asking them to deposit the pending dues, and granted them 60-day time to oblige. The speaker, a resident of Narsinghpur district, cannot be contacted.

Neer and Preetiraj also could not be reached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

King, queen of Sweden to arrive in Delhi on Monday for five-day India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive in Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to a revised advisory issued by the MEA on Sunday, the royal couple is slated to a...

BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA over derogatory statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.In a statement issued her on Sunday, state BJP media co-inch...

One dies in celebratory firing at wedding in UP

One man lost his life and another sustained injuries in celebratory firing which took place during a wedding in Jasrana area here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rural Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place at the w...

Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By midday only 7.2 of 206,553 potential voters had showed up at ...
