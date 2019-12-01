Following are the top stories at 22:00hours:

NATION

DEL40 BIZ-LD TELECOM-TARIFF Mobile call, internet to become costlier by up to 50 pc from Dec 3

New Delhi: Mobile calls and internet charges will go up by up to 50 per cent in the country, as private sector players - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio - on Sunday announced their plans to raise tariffs from December 3 onwards.

DEL38 CONG-2NDLD TELECOS-GOVT Cong accuses Centre of promoting pvt telcos at cost of PSUs, asks if electoral bonds involved

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led government of giving "special treatment" to private players in the telecom sector at the cost of public sector entities and asked the prime minister if the ruling party received benefits in terms of electoral bonds from them.

DEL34 VET-RSS Religious leaders condemn Hyderabad incident, Bhagwat says lacklustre approach on safety of women unacceptable

New Delhi: Religious leaders on Sunday condemned the heinous rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said there can't be any compromise with the dignity of women and children should be taught to always respect them.

DEL23 RCEP-INDIA-JAPAN Japan indicates efforts on to address India's concerns over RCEP

New Delhi: Japan on Sunday gave clear indications that efforts were on to make India join the ambitious Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), saying all member countries of the grouping were committed to address New Delhi's concerns.

DEL17 PB-KARTARPUR-PAK-LD AMARINDER Pak minister's disclosure on Kartarpur Corridor has exposed their nefarious designs: Amarinder

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid's disclosure that Kartarpur Corridor was the "brainchild" of their Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India forever had exposed Islamabad's nefarious intent behind the initiative.

DEL37 LD COLD Winter chill grips north India, parts of J-K, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

New Delhi: North India was swept by chilly winds on Sunday, with many places in Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh witnessing sub-zero temperatures and the mercury dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

DEL30 YASHWANT-ECONOMY Economy in deep crisis, witnessing 'death of demand': Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi: India's economy is in a "very deep crisis", witnessing "death of demand", and the government is "befooling people" by its "brave talks" that the growth would be better in the next quarter or the one after that, said former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Sunday.

DEL27 AYODHYA-NAQVI-LD INTERVIEW Naqvi slams AIMPLB, Jamiat for Ayodhya decision review bid, says matter closed for people

New Delhi: Hitting out at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said they are trying to create an "atmosphere of division and confrontation" after the matter was laid to rest by the Supreme Court. By Asim Kamal

METROS

MDS21 VET-TL-LD CM Tgana CM Rao orders setting up fast track court to try vet rape-murder case

Hyderabad: Breaking his silence over the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial in the case and assured all necessary help to her family.

BOM20 GJ-LIQUOR-SEIZURE Liquor worth Rs 5 lakh seized from Gandhian institution in Guj

Ahmedabad: Liquor worth over Rs 5 lakh has been seized from an institution founded by Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Sunday.

CAL3 AS-CAG-UNIVERSITY Gauhati varsity offered 21 unapproved courses, gave false affidavits to UGC: CAG

Guwahati: Gauhati University has jeopardised the career prospects of nearly 74,000 students and collected Rs 39 crore as enrolment fees from them by offering 21 unapproved courses through its distance learning centre for seven years, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said in a report.

BUSINESS

DEL14 BIZ-ONION-MMTC-IMPORT

MMTC signs 2nd onion import order, to buy 11,000tn from Turkey New Delhi: State-owned trading firm MMTC, which is importing onion on the behalf of the Centre, has placed an order of 11,000 tonnes of edible bulb from Turkey as part of its efforts to boost domestic supply and ease soaring prices, sources said.

DEL13 BIZ-RBI-INTEREST-RATE

RBI may cut interest rates again to support growth New Delhi: The Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5 to support growth that has continued to slip to more than six-year low on slump in manufacturing, bankers and experts said.

FOREIGN

FGN24 SAUDI-INDIA-LD HAJ

India becomes 1st country to make entire Haj process digital: Minister Naqvi Jeddah/New Delhi: India has become the first country to make the entire process for pilgrims going on Haj completely digital, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday after signing the bilateral agreement for next year's pilgrimage with the Saudi Haj Minister in Jeddah.PTI RCJ

