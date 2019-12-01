19-year-old youth stabbed by group of men outside his shop in south Delhi

Five miscreants, including a juvenile, allegedly stabbed a youth outside his shop at Madangir in South Delhi to avenge a slap that one of them got from the victim a few days ago during a fight on some minor issue, police said on Sunday. Chirag Bansiwal, 19, was stabbed and critically wounded on Saturday night in front of his 13-year-old nephew, the police said, adding the victim has been admitted to a hospital and is stated to be stable.

After registering a case on the victim's nephew statement, the police arrested the three youths -- Mukesh, Raj and Vicky -- and detailed the minor boy, allegedly involved in the incident, said South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur. The fifth accused Vishal is yet to be arrested, the DCP added.

The weapon of offence, a knife, too has been recovered from them, he said. Police said at around 10 pm on Friday, when Chirag was standing in front of his general store, Mukesh and Vicky, both residents of Madangir, came along with four-five boys and started arguing with him.

They also threatened him of dire consequences before leaving, they said. On Saturday, at about 9.30 pm, when Chirag was closing his shop, Mukesh and Vicky along with two other boys -- Vishal and Raj -- came there again and began beating him.

These boys then caught and stabbed Chirag on his left shoulder, said DCP Thakur, quoting from the statement of the victim's nephew, who helps his uncle in running the shop after his school hours. During interrogation, the accused told police that they earlier had a fight with Chirag a few days ago during which he had slapped one of them and they stabbed him to avenge the slap.

