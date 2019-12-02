International Development News
40-year-old detained in connection with six-year-old's rape and murder in Tonk

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:56 IST
40-year-old detained in connection with six-year-old's rape and murder in Tonk

A 40-year-old man was detained on Monday in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said.

Mahendra alias Dholu, is being interrogated as a suspect in the killing of the child whose body was found at an isolated place near Khedli village near Aligarh town, Aligarh police station SHO Ram Krishan said.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday night that the accused will not be spared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

