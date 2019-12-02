Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict

Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday filed a petition seeking review of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title dispute case. On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had asserted that it would not file a review petition against the apex court's verdict in the case but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is also going to file the review petition before December 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)