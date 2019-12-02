Sub Lt Shivangi becomes Navy's first woman pilot
Sub Lieutenant Shivangi on Mondayjoined the Indian Navy as its first woman pilot on completionof operational training here, a Defence spokesman said
Hailing from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Shivangi will beflying the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft
Shivangi, who joined the force two days ahead of theNavy Day, has graduated to become the First female Pilot ofIndian Navy, the spokesman said here.
