Sub Lt Shivangi becomes Navy's first woman pilot

Sub Lieutenant Shivangi on Mondayjoined the Indian Navy as its first woman pilot on completionof operational training here, a Defence spokesman said

Hailing from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Shivangi will beflying the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft

Shivangi, who joined the force two days ahead of theNavy Day, has graduated to become the First female Pilot ofIndian Navy, the spokesman said here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)