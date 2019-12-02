Following are the top stories at 5 PM:

LGD11 SC-AYODHYA Plea seeking review of Ayodhya judgement filed in SC

New Delhi: A petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's November 9 judgement on Ayodhya land dispute by which the entire 2.77 acre land was granted to deity Ram Lalla was filed in the apex court on Monday.

CAL17 JH-2NDLD SHAH Shah sets 2024 deadline for NRC, says all infiltrators to be expelled by then

Chakradharpur/Baharagora: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday set a 2024 deadline for implementing the hugely divisive NRC across the country, asserting "each and every" infiltrator will be identified and expelled before the next general election.

PAR20 LS-2ND VET Rising cases of rape: Centre says ready to explore stringent rovisions in law

New Delhi: Lok Sabha members on Monday expressed outrage over rape cases in various parts of the country, including the Hyderabad rape and murder case, even as the Centre said it was ready for a discussion and willing to explore stringent provisions in laws to check such incidents.

NATION:

MDS8 VET-TL-CUSTODY Police seek 10-day custody of accused in woman vet rape-murder case

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police probing the gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here moved a court on Monday seeking custody of the four people arrested in connection with the heinous crime for interrogation.

CAL16 JH-LD RAHUL Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally

Simdega (J'khand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to waive farm loans if the opposition coalition comes to power in Jharkhand and vowed to change the state, which has a significant tribal population, just like neighbouring Chhattisgarh where his party stormed to power last year.

MDS5 TN-2ND LD WALL COLLAPSE 17 killed as wall collapses in TN village following rains

Coimbatore: In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 17 people, including 10 women and two children, were killed in their sleep when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here on Monday, police said.

DEL23 CONG-CHIDAMBARAM Chidambaram's detention 'witch-hunt of worst kind': Cong leaders

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders on Monday described P Chidambaram's detention as a "witch-hunt of the worst kind" and tweeted in support of the former finance minister using the hashtag 'Release Chidambaram'.

DEL7 SWEDEN-ROYAL-2NDLD VISIT King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit, meet EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

PAR3 LS-SPEAKER Improve quality of questions: LS Speaker tells members

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh.

BOM17 MH-LD BULLET TRAIN

Maha govt to review bullet train project: Thackeray Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

MDS7 KA-MH-LD HEGDE

BJP formed short-lived govt in Maha to 'protect' Rs 40k crore central funds: Ananth Kumar Hegde; Fadnavis refutes claim Bengaluru/Mumbai: Days after the BJP-led government in Maharashtra collapsed, controversial former union minister Ananthkumar Hegde has made a startling claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made Chief Minister despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds, but the latter rubbished it.

LEGAL

LGD14 DL-COURT-LD CHOPPER

Delhi court grants bail to Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in AgustaWestland money laundering case.

LGD6 SC-QUOTA

SC/ST creamy layer exclusion from quota: Centre seeks review, says refer matter to 7-judge bench New Delhi: The Centre on Monday urged the Supreme Court that its 2018 verdict excluding the creamy layer within the SC/ST community from reservation benefits be referred to a seven-judge bench for review.

FOREIGN

FGN16 US-INDIAN-KILLER

US national surrenders for killing Indian student in California Washington: A US national surrendered to police and was arrested on charges of killing Indian student Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat, who was shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in San Bernardino, police said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 PAK-ARMY-COAS-COMMITTEE

Pak govt forms 3-member ministerial committee to draft new law on Army chief's reappointment: Report Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday constituted a three-member committee of key ministers to draft a new legislation on the extension or reappointment of an Army chief's tenure, according to a media report, days after the top court granted a six-month conditional extension to the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

BUSAINESS

BCM7 LD-GROWTH-CRISIL Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Mumbai: The slowdown is deeper than anticipated and will be prolonged, ratings agency Crisil warned on Monday slashing its growth estimate sharply to a low 5.1 percent from 6.3 percent earlier.

