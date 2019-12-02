Why PM Modi, WCD Minister Irani silent on veterinarian's rape and murder, asks Cong

The Congress on Monday hit out at the central government over the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad last week and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Women and Child Development Minister Smiriti Irani were silent on the issue.

"We speak of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. Our daughters step out after studying, they become empowered and then when this happens to them, the people in power, the government, are just silent bystanders. We want to ask if the government has forgotten the women," Congress MP Amee Yajnik said.

He said PM Modi and Irani should show political will and lay out an emergency plan in this regard. "They should break their silence on the issue," Yajnik said.

