Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC directs NBCC to complete home projects in Noida, Greater Noida

The Supreme Court on Monday directed National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd. to commence and complete the work of eight projects involving 11, 258 home units in Noida and Greater Noida, and start handing over possession to the buyers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:32 IST
SC directs NBCC to complete home projects in Noida, Greater Noida
Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday directed National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd. to commence and complete the work of eight projects involving 11, 258 home units in Noida and Greater Noida, and start handing over possession to the buyers. The apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, and comprising Justice Uday Lalit, asked NBCC (India) Ltd to complete the unfinished projects in Noida and Greater Noida - Zodiac, Sapphire 1 and 2, Silicon City 1 and 2, Princely Estate, Centurion Park Low Rise and the O2 Valley.

The Supreme Court directed the receiver, in the case appointed by it, to sell 85 cars of Amrapali immediately to raise as much as funds it can for the completion of the unfinished projects, in Noida and Greater Noida area. Lawyer M L Lahoti argued for many homebuyers, whereas, Geeta Luthra appeared for Amrapali during the hearing in the Amrapali real estate case today before the apex court.

The court also stated that the Surekha family, which took interest in purchasing certain projects of Amrapali, may face serious consequences for their default in depositing Rs 167 crores, as per the Court's earlier order. It also warned the Surekhas that three members of their family may be put in jail if they fail to comply with the Court's order. On October 14, the Supreme Court had directed Bhubaneshwar and Raipur authorities to deposit an amount of Rs 34.50 crores and Rs 20 crores respectively in its registry in the case pertaining to the unfinished housing projects of embattled real estate Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida. This was the amount Amarapali had given to these authorities for obtaining leases in the cities.

The next date of hearing is December 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians demand swift action against rapists as protests spread after woman's murder

Protests over the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor spread to cities across India on Monday as people demanded tough and swift punishments, including public lynchings, to stop crimes against women.The woman was rape...

1,000 vacant police constable posts to be filled soon: Himachal CM

A total of 1,000 vacant police constable posts will be filled soon in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Presiding over the states Police Raising Day at The Ridge here, Thakur also announced that polic...

US to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina

Washington, Dec 2 AFP The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday. Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencie...

Soccer-Afif and Kumagai scoop individual Asian accolades

Qatars Akram Afif has been named Asian Player of the Year at the Asian Football Confederations annual awards in Hong Kong on Monday, with Saki Kumagai from Japan claiming the womens prize.Afif becomes the second Qatari player in a row to wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019