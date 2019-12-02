Army Chief Gen Rawat begins four-day Japan visit on Tuesday

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat will embark on a four-day visit to Japan beginning Tuesday with an aim to bolster bilateral military cooperation.

Officials said the Army Chief will hold talks with the top brass of the Japan Self Defence Force on further expanding defence and security cooperation.

Gen Rawat will also meet Defence Minister Taro Kono during which key issues of mutual interests would be discussed, they said.

