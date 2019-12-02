NSG conducts mock drill at five-star hotel in Shirdi

Elite National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on Monday conducted a mock drill in a five-star hotel in Shirdi in Maharashtra. A total of 40 commandos took part in the one-hour drill from 5 pm to 6 pm, aimed at foiling a terror attack, a police official said, adding that a chopper was also used.

The NSG is a federal contingency force to deal with terrorism in all its manifestations. The elite force is used in serious circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. Commandos performed various manoeuvres, including securing the hotel from four "terrorists", and thwarting any attempt at possible destruction or taking hostages.

Shirdi, located in Ahmednagar district, is famous for Saibaba shrine, one of the richest religious places in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)