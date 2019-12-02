Left Menu
Development News Edition

4-year-old girl raped, killed in MP's Mhow; accused at large

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mhow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:54 IST
4-year-old girl raped, killed in MP's Mhow; accused at large

A four-year-old girl sleeping under a bridge was abducted, raped and murdered in Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The crime took place in an abandoned military bungalow near Mhow railway station, 25 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday night, said an official.

"She was sleeping beside her parents under a bridge near Mhow railway station when some unidentified person took her to an abandoned military bungalow 200 metres away and raped her," Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema said on Monday. Her parents, who mounted a search when they did not find the four-year-old child around in the morning, were informed by some people about a body found at the bungalow, which turned out to be that of their missing daughter, Nema said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and efforts were on to track down the accused, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo: Impeachment work should pause while Trump is abroad

Washington, Dec 2 AP Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the House on Monday for scheduling impeachment hearings while President Donald Trump is abroad. Pompeo said its very unfortunate for the House Judiciary Committee to hold its heari...

Why are PM Modi, WCD Minister Irani 'silent' on veterinarian's rape and murder, asks Cong

The Congress on Monday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on the Hyderabad rape and murder incident and said the Centre should do more than just lip service to addres...

Facebook to allow transfer of photos, videos to Google Photos

Facebook Inc said on Monday it has introduced an option to transfer photos and videos from the social media network directly to other services, starting with Google Photos. The option will be available to users in Ireland, with a worldwide ...

Congress leader Shivakumar deposes before I-T sleuths

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday deposed before the income tax officials in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said family sources. Yes, Shivakumar was summoned by the income tax officials. They have been calling the othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019