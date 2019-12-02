4-year-old girl raped, killed in MP's Mhow; accused at large

A four-year-old girl sleeping under a bridge was abducted, raped and murdered in Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The crime took place in an abandoned military bungalow near Mhow railway station, 25 kilometres from the district headquarters on Sunday night, said an official.

"She was sleeping beside her parents under a bridge near Mhow railway station when some unidentified person took her to an abandoned military bungalow 200 metres away and raped her," Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema said on Monday. Her parents, who mounted a search when they did not find the four-year-old child around in the morning, were informed by some people about a body found at the bungalow, which turned out to be that of their missing daughter, Nema said.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and efforts were on to track down the accused, the official said..

