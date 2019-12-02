NC advocates for creation of conducive political atmosphere in JK

Senior National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana on Monday pitched for creation of a conducive political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir to reach out to the people. The NC provincial president said secularism is the bedrock of Jammu and Kashmir's glorious existence and this spirit has to be nurtured and sustained for harmonious growth of the people.

Referring to the prevailing political scenario after abrogation of Article 370, Rana stressed on the need for reaching out to the people to end alienation. "For this, a conducive political atmosphere is needed to be generated to create adequate space for democratic activities," he said while addressing party functionaries at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

"The essence of secular ethos might have come under severe strain at times but ultimately the people will to protect it triumphed," he said. "If the ray of secularism from Jammu and Kashmir generated a ray of hope during horrendous times decades ago there is no reason why challenges cannot be met now," Rana said.

