India, Sweden resolve to expand overall ties, ink 3 pacts

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:30 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:30 IST
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Monday held extensive talks with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand overall bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including in trade and investment, innovation and and culture. After talks between the King and President Kovind, the two sides inked three pacts providing for cooperation in polar science, innovation and research and in maritime spheres.

Separately, Modi and King chaired a meeting of the India-Sweden High-Level Policy Dialogue on Innovation Policy during which both sides discussed ways to expand engagement in research and development. The King, accompanied by Queen Silvia and a high-level delegation, arrived here this morning on a five-day visit.

"Delighted to meet Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. We had extensive discussions on boosting cooperation between India and Sweden. Closer economic and cultural ties between our nations will greatly benefit our citizens," Modi said in a tweet. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders emphasised the role of collaborative technological innovation between the two countries and future challenges.

He said focus of the talks was to chalk out a blueprint for linking innovation with aspirations. Officials said the talks were aimed at boosting overall bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including in trade and investment, innovation and and culture.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on the King and Queen after their arrival and held discussions on ways to deepen bilateral ties. Jaishankar also held a separate meeting with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde during which both sides resolved to step up cooperation to combat challenge of terrorism.

"Wide-ranging conversation with Swedish FM Ann Linde. Discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in environment, manufacturing, health and Smart Cities. Urged greater mobility of Indian talent," Jaishankar tweeted after the talks. Jaishankar said he also discussed with Linde the challenge of terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism.

"Emphasised that right to life is the most basic human right. Agreed to work together in international forums to address this key challenge of terrorism," he said The King and Queen also visited Jama Masjid, Red Fort and Gandhi Smriti. It is King Gustaf's third visit to India.

The ties between India and Sweden have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. The bilateral trade volume was USD 3.37 billion in 2018. The Swedish royal couple was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning.

Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

