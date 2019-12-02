Manual developed to sensitise law enforcement agencies on helping vulnerable women: Acitivist

A manual to sensitise law enforcement agencies on rescuing and helping vulnerable women in difficult situations in public spaces has been developed by a group of NGOs and used for training of Bhopal and Jodhpur police, social activist Ranjana Kumari said. The manual is part of a two-year project implemented by the Asia Foundation in partnership with Safetipin and Centre for Social Research on 'Making Cities Safe for Women'.

The manual has been used for police training in Bhopal and Jodhpur and talks are on for its distribution and training Haryana police, said Kumari, a social activist and director at Centre for Social Research. "Police have the major responsibility and they must prepare themselves to make smart cities safe for women and children. If urban spaces are not protected then the direct impact will be restricted mobility and impact their education and employment opportunities. So we must make every effort to make our cities safe," she said.

