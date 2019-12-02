Maha govt recalls Sarangkheda Chetak festival contract orders

The Maharashtra government has recalled the contract orders for the controversial Sarangkheda Chetak Festival, an official said on Monday. He said state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta gave the orders in November to cancel all the contracts related to the festival.

A brainchild of the then tourism minister Jaikumar Rawal, the festival was being organised in Sarangkheda in Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra. However, the festival got mired in a controversy over allegations of bypassing the norms.

"The issue escalated further as internal audit raised objection on the contract between a private firm and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation," the official said. The then Devendra Fadnavis government had also gone on back foot over the issue.

"Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta finally gave the orders in November to cancel all the contracts related to Chetak Mahotsav. The CS also ordered cancellation of all the previous orders related to the festival," the official said. Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Sarangkheda Committee organises the festival, which exhibits horses from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat..

