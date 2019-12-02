Work on Machilipatnam Port project to begin by early next year: AP minister

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the state government is planning to begin the construction work on the Machilipatnam Port project in Krishna district by early 2020. The state government will develop the port project "at any cost", the minister told a gathering at the Science Fare and Exhibition at Pedana in Krishna.

The work will start in 2020 and three or four banks are likely to grant the loan to the tune of Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore for the Machilipatnam Port project, the minister added. He also said a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) for development of Machilipatnam Port would be submitted to the state government by the RITES by December 2019.

The RITES has been entrusted the task of preparing the fresh DPR for the Machilipatnam port. Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has asked RITES to submit the DPR for Machilipatnam Port in December 2019 itself as against the actual schedule of January 2020, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)