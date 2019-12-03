Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will hanging convicts decrease rate of rape cases: Aparna Sen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 09:15 IST
Will hanging convicts decrease rate of rape cases: Aparna Sen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As the outrage over the Hyderabad rape-murder case continues to grow in the country, with common people and politicians seeking death for the accused, eminent filmmaker Aparna Sen wondered if hanging the perpetrators would lead to a substantial fall in the number of such crimes. Sen's comments were made in the wake of Rajya Sabha MPs demanding the death penalty, lynching, and castration as punishment for the four accused in the case.

"The perpetrators of (Hyderabad woman's) rape and murder will probably be hanged. The whole country is baying for their blood and with due cause. "It is the most horrific of crimes. But then what? There won't be any more rapes? The rate of rape will substantially decrease?" she tweeted on Monday.

On Facebook and Twitter, netizens have also sought public hanging, mutilation and castration for rape-murder convicts. A section of women suggested that polls be boycotted if swift punishment was not meted out to rapists. The charred body of a 25-year old woman, who worked as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar in Hyderabad on November 28, a day after she went missing.

Four men, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 on charges of raping and killing the woman and had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for attempting religious conversion in Maharashtra

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to influence some people to undergo religious conversion in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused approached a group of persons in Bhiwandi town on Sunday and...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday, said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company, however, did not disclose the financial detail...

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...

UPDATE 2-Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

An explosion of a suspected smoke grenade on Tuesday at a park near Indonesias presidential palace in the heart of the capital injured at least two military personnel, Jakartas police chief said.However, President Joko Widodo was not at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019