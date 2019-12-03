India, Sweden discuss various technological solutions to reduce industrial emissions
Joining hands in combating air pollution and climate change, India and Sweden discussed on Tuesday various technological solutions to reduce industrial emissions.
The dialogue was attended by King of Sweden Carl Gustaf, Minister of Enterprise Ibrahim Baylan and Principal Scientific Advisor V K Raghavan along with representatives from ministries of environment, agriculture and renewable energy.
