Man detained for stopping Rajnath Singh's convoy near Parliament

The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained a man for allegedly coming in front of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near the Parliament.

A man in a yellow shirt and red headgear tried to stop the cavalcade but was overpowered by the security forces. Half a dozen personnel carried him across the road following which he was detained.

The man later claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

