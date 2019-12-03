MP farmer claims onions worth Rs 30k stolen

Left Menu
A farmer has alleged that thieves harvested and carted away seven quintals of onions worth over Rs 30,000 from his field in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Onions, now the staple of political debates besides the kitchen due to its skyrocketing prices, are retailing at Rs 100-120 per kilogram across the country.

The incident here, which took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, is the second one reported in the state over the last few days. Farmer Jitendra Kumar of Richha Bachha village has claimed thieves took away his onion crop, weighing seven quintals, spread over four bighas (1.6 acres), Narayangarh police station in charge RS Bilwal said.

"The complainant has told us the stolen crop was worth Rs 30,000. A team will visit the site to assess the complaint details and then further action will follow," Bilwal said. Earlier last week, a trader from Shivpuri district had filed a police complaint claiming his truck carrying 40 tonnes of onions, worth Rs 20-22 lakh, was stolen while being transported from Nashik in Maharashtra to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh..

