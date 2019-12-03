AIMPLB's review plea to be settled by Rajeev Dhavan

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday said the contribution of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to the Ayodhya land title dispute case has been "extraordinary" and that their review petition in the case will be settled by him. "The contribution of Rajeev Dhavan in Babri Masjid case has been extraordinary. Dhavan has been there in the matter from 1993 till now to support the secular values in the country. A team of advocates are drafting the review petition, which will then be settled by him," said AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rehmani.

The board added, "The Muslim Personal Board and community hold him with highest regard. He has put his heart and soul in the case." The comment came after Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in Ayodhya land title dispute case, was sacked by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind a day after it filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict in the case.

On November 9 last month, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. The Board's secretary Zafaryab Jilani on Monday asserted that they will file the review petition before December 9. (ANI)

