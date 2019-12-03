Left Menu
Development News Edition

As if we produce mosquito larvae: Mamata slams oppn for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:52 IST
As if we produce mosquito larvae: Mamata slams oppn for

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that 27 people have died of dengue this year in West Bengal, as she hit out at the opposition "for politicising" the issue. Banerjee, while speaking during a discussion on the matter in the Assembly, said around 44,000 people are affected by the vector-borne disease in the state.

"We don't want any deaths. We have been able to save thousands of people who were affected by the vector-borne disease. But the opposition parties of the state instead of raising awareness are only interested in politicising the matter," she said. "In the health sector, Bengal is a model for the entire country. But the opposition parties are only interested in maligning the state to serve their own political interests," Banerjee added.

She said around 85 people died of dengue in 2018 and the state government has been able to bring down the number of deaths this year. "Around 3,000 doctors, 4,000 nurses and 51,000 government employees are working day and night to tackle the menace of dengue in the state. Around Rs 475 crore has been allotted to tackle dengue," she said.

Comparing the number of deaths that occurred during the erstwhile Left Front government in Bengal and in other Congress and BJP-ruled states due to malaria, swine flu and dengue, Banerjee lauded the efforts of the TMC government for "better handling of the menace". Asserting that she was not taking the dengue outbreak lightly by citing figures of previous years, she said even if one person dies due to the vector-borne disease, it is sad and efforts should be made to prevent that.

"Unless and until we ourselves are aware, the problem can't be solved. The opposition is behaving in such a way that as if we produce these dengue larvae," she said. "If we were really able to produce these mosquitoes we would have asked them to bite CPI(M), Congress and BJP, so that they can understand the pain before making baseless allegations against the government," Banerjee said.

Criticising the CPI(M) and the Congress for walking out of the House as their demand for discussion be held on the issue under Rule 185 was allowed, Banerjee said if the opposition was not willing to hear the government then what was the need for discussion. Later while talking to reporters, Congress chief whip Manoj Chakraborty said the TMC government wants opposition leaders to get infected by dengue so that they can run a opposition-free House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for sanction to prosecute former JNUSU prez Kanhaiya Kumar

A PIL was on Tuesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. The petition, which is listed for hearin...

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts censure idea as House panel readies impeachment report vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the possibility of U.S. lawmakers censuring him instead of impeaching him over accusations he improperly pressured Ukraine to probe a political rival, as Democrats prepared to lay out their case fo...

Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer

Detroit, Dec 3 AP A 28-year-old convicted felon was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Wor...

Odisha govt scraps bidding process for 20 mines

Identifying errors in its earlier notices for auction of 20 iron ore and manganese mines, Odisha government has decided to annul a previous bidding process and go for a fresh one, an official said here on Tuesday. The Department of Steel an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019