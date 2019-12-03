No NOC needed from municipal councillors for works under MLALAD fund
The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, directing municipal corporations that an NOC will not be needed from councillors for works being executed through MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund.
The House also resolved that no work of MLALAD should be stopped for want of any approval or consent of the Standing Committee or House of the MCDs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Assembly