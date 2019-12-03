Left Menu
Development News Edition

No NOC needed from municipal councillors for works under MLALAD fund

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:10 IST
No NOC needed from municipal councillors for works under MLALAD fund

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, directing municipal corporations that an NOC will not be needed from councillors for works being executed through MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund.

The House also resolved that no work of MLALAD should be stopped for want of any approval or consent of the Standing Committee or House of the MCDs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bodies of two minor sisters recovered from river in Pratapgarh

Bodies of two minor sisters were recovered from Sai river that falls under the limits of Sangipur police station in Pratapgarh district here on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the two girls have been identified as Shivani 17 ...

I learnt many things holding hands of Kadia Munda: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he learnt many things from former Lok Sabha deputy speaker Kadia Munda when he used to visit Khunti as a BJP worker. Kadia Munda won several times from Khunti Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 general...

Athletics-Kenya eyes jail sentences for athletes caught doping

Kenya plans to impose criminal penalties - including possible jail terms - on athletes caught doping, and it is now working on new legislation on the matter, its sports minister said on Tuesday.The East African nation is known for its long-...

Trump says G7 to be held at Camp David, not his resort

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump said Tuesday the G7 summit would be held at his official Camp David residence, having earlier come under fire for choosing his own Florida golf resort. We are going to do it at Camp David, Trump t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019