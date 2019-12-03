Maha: Cops organise anti-Naxal rally, thousands participate

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday held an anti-Naxal rally which saw the participation of thousands of people, including students, who raised slogans against Maoist ultras, said officials. The Maoists have been observing their 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army Week' since December 2, a period in which the ultras have traditionally upped their activities against security forces, carrying out attacks and killing of innocent citizens after terming them as informers.

As part of the anti-Naxal rally, a programme was held in Krida Bhavan, over 170 kilometres from here, which was addressed by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde. According to state government statistics released in May this year, Naxals killed 224 security forces' personnel and 571 civilians since 1980.

During the same period, security forces have managed to gun down 246 ultras, 98 of them after 2014, including a high of 50 in 2018..

