Man kills wife, tries to pass it off as suicide; arrested

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and hanged her body from the ceiling of his house to pass it off as suicide here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. However, the accused, Tushar Sambre, a resident of Badlapur (East), failed in his plan and was arrested on murder charges on Tuesday, said senior police inspector D V Deshmukh.

The accused, who worked in a factory at Ambernath MIDC, had married the victim, Kanchan Sambre (24), in 2014, the police said. He would often demand money from his in-laws and beat up his wife, torture her mentally and physically if the same was not given, they said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim's father.

On Monday, Sambre again demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from his father-in-law, who expressed his inability to pay the sum, the police said. In the night, Sambre allegedly strangled his wife to death and hanged her body from the ceiling of his house to appear it as a case of suicide, they said.

However, post-mortem examination revealed the 24-year- old woman had died of strangulation, the police said. Sambre was arrested and booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), they added.

