India to gift interceptor vessel to Maldives on Wednesday
In sync with deeper security ties with the Maldives, India is set to gift an interceptor vessel to the island nation on Wednesday, sources said. India will also launch three community development projects besides initiating the process to roll out RuPay card in the Maldives and an LED lighting project in its capital Male.
These projects will be launched during a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the sources said. The ties between the two countries are on an upswing after Solih became President in November last year.
RuPay card facilitates electronic payment at all Indian banks and financial institutions.
