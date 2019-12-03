J-K: 5 miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police arrested

Srinagar Police here on Tuesday have arrested five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police. They used to throw petrol bombs on security forces and scare people in the city.

"*Five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police and SFs and scaring people in the Down town of Srinagar City arrested by the Srinagar Police*. Srinagar, 03 Dec.2019: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=984111361947699&id=393254284366746 ... @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice @DIGCKRSGR @PoliceSgr," they tweeted. (ANI)

