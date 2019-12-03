CRIME BRIEFS

Shoaib Iqbal (61), a former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, filed a complaint after a man allegedly fired bullets outside his house in central Delhi's Daryaganj area, officials said on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place on November 27. The accused, along with his two other men, fired five bullets in the air, outside Iqbal's house.

Initially, the former MLA's family members were not aware of the firing and were later informed by their neighbours. After the police received the information, the CCTV footage outside the hose was checked and the accused was identified and arrested from his house in Kamal Mahal, a senior police officer said. PTI NIT

******************** Four held for stealing cattle

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing cattle in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Shadat (58), Asif (40), Nawab (48) and Shabuddin (55), they said.

"On Tuesday around 2:35 am, police got a tip-off regarding cattle thieves in Rani Khera Village area. They rushed to the spot and noticed a tempo moving suspiciously. The tempo was chased and the four accused were arrested," said Sharat Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR).

