Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Assembly passes Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will provide a solution to the rising unemployment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:43 IST
Delhi Assembly passes Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill, which, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will provide a solution to the rising unemployment. "Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University Bill will provide a solution to the increasing unemployment and economic slowdown in the country," the Chief Minister said.

While presenting the Bill in the House, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Today, a big dream comes true. Nearly half of the population in India is under 25. They should get dignified and quality education as their right. This university will create not only job seekers but also job givers." Participating in the discussion on the Bill, the Chief Minister said, "Nowadays, unemployment is very high. Our youth is extremely worried about unemployment. The economic condition of the country is very alarming. Our youth is completely clueless where they will find jobs. They are still searching for jobs in the market with degrees and unable to find one. The Bill provides an answer to these pressing questions."

He said that the University will not be bureaucratically controlled, but will be driven by professionalism and requirements of the industry and job markets. "Skill departments and centers can't achieve this larger goal," he said. "The first milestone of the university will be providing 100 per cent placement for its graduates. Graduates of this university will definitely get jobs. Further, students of this university will create jobs for others through their entrepreneurial ventures. The university will focus on industry interface and futuristic research of the job markets, creating jobs and preparing the youth to be employable," a press release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Explaining the features of the University, Sisodia said: "This university will have three unique features: first, the university will design and run courses in consonance with the industry requirements, in contrast to the conventional imparting of obsolete knowledge and skills resulting in the existing skills and entrepreneurship institutions in the country; secondly, there will be a dedicated unit to research on the market trends and requirements in a futuristic way, so that continuous updating of the courses and pedagogy can be systematically achieved; third, tie-up with industrial establishments to produce and assimilate the graduates". "The university will emulate the highly successful models in Australia, Germany, Finland, and Brazil. Syllabus, lab infrastructure, and human resources will be continuously upgraded to match the requirements of the job markets. The university will facilitate a high-end interface with the industry. Once it becomes full-fledged, this university will produce 1 lakh graduates every year. Delhi will be made the most sought-after destination for skill and entrepreneurship training," Sisodia said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Argentina's president-elect says cabinet 'chosen,' some names revealed

Argentinas incoming cabinet has already been chosen and will be revealed on Friday, President-elect Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday, while his team confirmed a few major picks, including the incoming foreign minister and chief of staff.As...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising star in the Democratic Party but faltered as she struggled to raise money or make a compelling case for her ca...

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019