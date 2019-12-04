Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Amendment Bill bad for northeast, will continue movement against it: Samujjal Bhattacharya

All Assam Students' Union chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya on Tuesday said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was bad for the northeast and they will continue their movement over the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 01:45 IST
Citizenship Amendment Bill bad for northeast, will continue movement against it: Samujjal Bhattacharya
All Assam Students' Union chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All Assam Students' Union chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya on Tuesday said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was bad for the northeast and they will continue their movement over the issue. Speaking to ANI after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, Bhattacharya said, "They (Centre) are planning to bring Citizenship Amendment Bill as it is good for the country. However, we said it is bad for Assam and the northeast. The movement against the Bill will continue throughout Assam".

He also claimed that the centre was attempting to give citizenship to 'illegal Hindus' through the bill. "They are trying to give citizenship to all illegal Hindu Bangladeshis. This is something that we cannot accept. Assam is not a dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshis", he said.

Shah on Tuesday met several politicians and activists of Northeast states including the chief ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The bill provides citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who were subjected to persecution in their countries.Apart from the Chief Ministers of the three states, the activists of North-East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC), and members of the civil society were also present in the meeting at Assam Bhavan here.NEFIP and MANPAC are opposing the Bill, which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who are facing persecution in their countries.Earlier today, North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma said that during the meeting the Home Minister hinted that the Bill could be introduced during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament."The Home Minister has indicated that the Bill will be introduced in Parliament's Winter Session," Assam's Finance Minister Sarma told ANI.Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during his meetings on November 29, 30 and December 3.Politicians and civil society members of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland met with the Home Minister today, Sarma said.He said: "After discussions, a framework of the CAB will be formulated and that will be introduced in the Parliament. I can not comment on what will happen to it further."On November 30, Sarma had said that that in the meeting with Shah, a consensus was formed that efforts would be made to accommodate north-east specific grievances in the new draft of the Bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Officer stabbed, student shot in altercation at Wisconsin high school -police

A Wisconsin high school student on Tuesday stabbed a school resource officer, who responded by shooting the teenager, police said, in the second such incident over the last two days in the state.Oshkosh West High School, about 85 miles 137 ...

FACTBOX-Fifteen Democrats, 3 Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The field of Democratic presidential candidates seeking their partys nomination to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election shrank again on Tuesday when U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California ended her campaign.TOP...

FACTBOX-Trump has upended relationships with nine of 10 top U.S. trading partners

During his election campaign in 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to shake up global trade and bring down Americas growing trade deficits. Now relationships with all but one of the United States top ten 2018 trading partners has be...

UPDATE 2-Talks between Colombia strike committee, government end without advances

Talks between the Colombian government and the unions and student organizations that are planning major protests this week ended without advances on Tuesday, as the country prepares for its third national strike since late November. Hundred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019