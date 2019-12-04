Left Menu
India to host meet on gastroenterology

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 09:52 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 09:50 IST
After a gap of 11 years, India will be hosting the annual conference of the Asian Pacific Association of Gastroenterology. Former president Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to inaugurate the four-day event scheduled to be held in the city from December 12.

Asia Pacific Digestive Week (APDW) president Dr Mahesh K Goenka told reporters, about 4,000 doctors from across the Asia-Pacific region will attend the conference. Top international faculty from as many as 40 countries will also be participating in the event, he said.

The annual conference will be jointly hosted by the Indian Society of Gastroentrology, Society of GI Endoscopy of India and Indian National Association for Study of Liver, he said. Dr Goenka was accompanied by the president of the Indian Society of Gastroentrology Dr. Ajay Kumar at the press conference.

"Doctors from 40 countries will be presenting around 1,600 papers, of which 45 percent will be presented by doctors from India," Dr Goenka said. The conference with the theme 'Evidence to Expertise' will offer networking opportunities with leaders, researchers, colleagues as well as sponsors and exhibitors, he said.

