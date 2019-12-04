Brick kiln owner shot dead in UP

A 45-year-old brick kiln owner has been shot dead near Budina Kala village in the district, police said on Wednesday. Naresh, alias Lala, was killed on Tuesday night when he was returning home on a motorcycle in the Titawi police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said a search operation has been launched to nab the assailants and the body sent for autopsy. Locals staged a protest in the area, demanding arrest of the culprits.

Police said an investigation was underway.

