Union cabinet clears Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, sources said on Wednesday.
A bill to amend the the Citizenship Act, 1955, is likely to be introduced in the Parliament in the next two days, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
