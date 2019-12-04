New magazine summarizes latest developments in India-China ties

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday released the cover of a new magazine that summaries the latest developments in the bilateral ties between the two neighbours. The magazine, titled 'China-India Review- New Energy. New Direction.' includes the details of candid dialogue and in-depth exchange of opinions between China and India that reflects mutual learning and harmonious coexistence of the two great civilizations and are conducive to building a bridge to enhance mutual trust and friendship.

"Here is the November issue of our embassy magazine "#China-#India Review". Enjoy and learn about the latest developments in #China and #China-#India relations," Chinese envoy Sun Weidong tweeted. The magazine includes an article written by Chinese President Xi Jinping "China-India ties to scale new heights in 2020."

It also divulges new details from the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that took place in South India's coastal town of Mallapuram to the talks on the margins of the BRICS summit on November 13 in Brasilia for the third time this year. "The overarching message from the Brasilia meeting was that the two leaders should continue to maintain close communication to jointly steer the China-India relations to new heights," read a line from the magazine.

The magazine also shares the ideas of think tanks who suggest new ideas to how to achieve and greater development in India-China ties by next year. Dialogue and consultation between China and India at all levels are not only necessary for the development of China-India relations, but also a logical choice for China and India to jointly cope with the profound changes in the world unseen in a century, the magazine says.

Today, the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries, represented by China and India, is changing the international landscape as never before. China is ready to work together with India to build a peaceful, secure and prosperous world, uphold and promote an inclusive international order based on international law, and advance reforms that reflect the new world architecture in the 21st century. "At the same time, we need to tackle global challenges like unilateralism, trade protectionism, climate change, sustainable development and terrorism together," it further reads. (ANI)

