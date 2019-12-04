Ornaments and cash looted from jeweller and his friend in UP's Firozabad

Unidentified men looted ornaments and cash from a jeweller and his friend after holding them hostage in a car in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Wednesday. Jeweller Dilip Chandel and his friend were on a scooter when some unidentified persons stopped them at the Shikohabad area, held them hostage in their SUV and looted cash and the jewellery.

They later dropped them on the Karhal road, ASP, Rural, Rajesh Kumar said. The jeweller was carrying Rs 50, 0000 cash and jewellery, whose value could not be ascertained.

Police is probing the matter. No arrest has been made so far in this connection.

