On Navy Day, PM Modi salutes the 'courageous' Navy personnel

  Updated: 04-12-2019 12:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the Navy Personnel on the occasion of Navy Day for their valuable service and sacrifice. "On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," the Prime Minister said tweeting an 83-second video.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to the officers, men and women of the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day and said that the nation is proud of their commitment towards maritime security. "On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian Navy personnel and saluted their invincible courage. "On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

