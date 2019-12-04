Perceptional differences between India, China on border

There are perceptional differences between India and China on border issues, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday asserting that the Indian Army is fully alert and the border is secured. Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Singh said transgression by Chinese forces do take place and Indian forces also too go for patrolling along forward locations.

"Whenever a situation of confrontation comes between forces of both...they handle it maturely," Singh said. "All this happens due to perceptional differences between India and China on issues related to border," he said.

Singh said forces of the two countries are mature enough and settle their disputes amicably. Chowdhury raised the issue in the wake of spotting of a Chinese ship in India's exclusive economic zone in the Andaman sea..

