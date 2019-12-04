UP's image, identity changed under chief ministership of Yogi: Himachal CM

The image and identity of Uttar Pradesh has changed since Yogi Adityanath took charge as chief minister and the state is looking forward to become the "growth engine" of the country, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Wednesday.

Thakur was addressing the founder's week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad at Adityanath's political home turf. Thakur said educational institutions are being established and the infrastructure is being strengthened in the state. "The chief minister's sacred background is making Uttar Pradesh feel proud in the world," he said.

"The image and identity of UP has changed after Yogi Adityanath took charge as chief minister. The all-round development in every field is proof of this. Through this radical change, the state is looking forward to become the 'Growth-Engine' of the country," Thakur said. Adityanath in his address said this annual event is a way of showing gratitude to the great

personalities who contributed in the progress of the institution right from its inception, till it gained its present reputation. "Himachal is the crown jewel of the country. What should be our responsibility towards national security, how life can be made simple and easy even in odd circumstances, Himachal is the best example of that," he said.

