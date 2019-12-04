Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh says 'worst time' now for women's security in UP, govt hits back with statistics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:40 IST
Akhilesh says 'worst time' now for women's security in UP, govt hits back with statistics

Describing reports of rapes and atrocities from across Uttar Pradesh as "heart-wrenching", Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said this is the "worst period" for women’s security. His tweet was soon countered by another from the BJP government, which claimed that the period when Yadav himself was the chief minister was worse.

"The way in which news of rapes, atrocities and murders of sisters and daughters of the state is coming is heart- wrenching,” the former UP chief minister tweeted in Hindi. “From the point of view of security, this is the worst period ever for the state’s girls and women. Highly condemnable,” Yadav added. He did not specify any particular case of rape.

Yadav’s allegations were rejected by Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who is adviser to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Tripathi tweeted that the data on crime in the state answered the allegations

"In your government, 14,917 incidents of murder, rape and dacoity were registered just in 2016, when reports of many incidents were not registered. Today crime is reducing when cases are also being registered online, criminals are being killed and sent to jail. Uneasiness is obvious," he said. From January 1 to December 31 in 2016, there were 4,679 incidents of murder, 3,481 of rape, 263 of dacoity and 4,118 of looting, according to the figures tweeted by the CM’s aide.

In contrast, during Adityanath’s term there were 3,294 incidents of murder, 2,553 of rape, 91 of dacoity and 1,982 of looting between January 1 and November 15 in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading industrialists to take part in Punjab investors' summit starting Thursday

Leading corporate honchos of the country, including Sunil Mittal, Uday Kotak, Sanjiv Puri, will attend the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, starting on Thursday. The event, which is being organised by the Punjab government, will...

UPDATE 1-Don't rush out of coalition, warns popular German SPD youth boss

The influential leader of Germanys Social Democrat SPD youth wing warned on Wednesday that the party should not be hasty in walking out of government, a marked change in tone from someone known as a sceptic of the alliance with Angela Merke...

Thales Alenia Space, Nilesat partner to build Nilesat-301 satellite

Thales Alenia Space ThalesAleniaSpace.com, a Joint Venture between Thales 67 and Leonardo 33, announced today that it has signed a contract with the Egyptian operator Nilesat to build the Nilesat-301 geostationary communications satellite, ...

SC to consider setting up bench to deal with pleas relating to 2G spectrum case

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that it would consider constituting a bench to deal with the pleas relating to the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in which all persons including former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019